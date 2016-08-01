FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italy's CIR and Fiat Chrysler sign deal for new publishing group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Italian group CIR and L'espresso say:

* signed framework agreement for the merger of their controlled publishing businesses, following a memorandum of understanding dated March 2

* CIR, main investor in Italian publishing group L'Espresso, will hold 43.4 percent of the group created through the combination of L'Espresso and Itedi

* agreement also signed by Perrone family holding Ital Press, which will own 4.37 of new group

* Fiat will initially own 14.6 percent of the merged group but will then distribute its entire stake, with Agnelli family holding Exor acquiring 4.3 percent

* CIR will be granted the right to appoint Chairman and CEO of new group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
