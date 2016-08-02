BRIEF-Shares in UniCredit slide further at open, Monte dei Paschi up

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Shares in UniCredit open down 1.8 percent on concerns about a larger-than-expected cash call were the bank to write down further its problem loans in line with levels seen in Monte dei Paschi's rescue deal

* Banca Imi report estimates UniCredit needs 8.5 bln euro of additional capital

* Shares in Monte dei Paschi open up 1.7 percent after the bank on Friday unveiled a bailout plan that envisages a 5 billion euro share issue and the sale of the entire portfolio of loans to borrowers deemed insolvent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)