BRIEF-France's Axa will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund
August 3, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-France's Axa will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin says: * insurer, which is also a shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi, will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund * "We don't intend to pay into the Atlante (II) fund, just as we did not pay into Atlante I, for the obvious reason that we are shareholders of the bank (Monte dei Paschi) and have participated very extensively in the clean up of the bank." * he does not have any details of Monte dei Paschi's planned 5 billion euro capital hike so far BMPS.MI] (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

