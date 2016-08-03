FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unicredit sells card processing business to SIA
August 3, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unicredit sells card processing business to SIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit says:

* Has signed agreement with SIA to sell group's card processing activities in Italy, Germany and Austria for 500 million euros cash

* Sale to generate net capital gain of 440 million euros in 2016 with fully loaded CET 1 ratio positive impact of 12 basis points

* Closing of transaction expected by end-2016

* Sale underpins UniCredit's commitment to seize opportunities in line with a renewed focus on strictly disciplined capital management and capital optimisation actions

* UniCredit entered 10-year contract with SIA outsourcing card processing services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

