Aug 3 (Reuters) - State financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) says:

* approves merger of Enel Open Fiber (EOF) with fiber-optic firm Metroweb

* Metroweb deal envisages a 714 million euro capital increase at EOF, reserved equally for Enel and CDP, as already disclosed by Enel Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)