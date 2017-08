Aug 4 (Reuters) - UnipolSai says:

* H1 consolidated net profit 280 million euros versus analyst poll 238 million euros

* individual solvency II ratio at end-June 194 percent, consolidated solvency II ratio 173 percent

* individual solvency II ratio at end-June 194 percent, consolidated solvency II ratio 173 percent

* board resolved to invest up to 100 million euros in Atlante II bank rescue fund