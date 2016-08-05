FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ubi Q2 loss 829 mln euros on higher loan loss charges
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 2:09 PM / a year ago

Ubi Q2 loss 829 mln euros on higher loan loss charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - UBI Banca:

* UBI Q2 net loss 829 million euros versus forecast for 787 million euro loss in analyst consensus distributed by bank

* UBI loan loss provisions 1.206 billion euros in H1, up from 389.1 mln euros in H1 in 2015, after balance sheet clean-up announced in June

* coverage ratio of bad loans (sofferenze) 58.25 percent, unlikely to pay 23.75 percent, past due 4.63 percent

* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio 11.02 percent at end-June versus 11.73 percent end-March

* UBI shares down 1 percent after results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
