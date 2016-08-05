FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Carige posts H1 net loss on higher loan loss provisions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carige posts H1 net loss on higher loan loss provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige says:

* First-half net loss 206 million euros driven by loan writedowns, falling interest income and drop in net fees

* Loan writedowns totalled 344.5 million euros compared with 133.3 million euros a year earlier

* Coverage ratio of bad loan ('sofferenze') portfolio broadly stable at end-June at close to 61 percent. Unlikely-to-pay loans covered at 30 percent, up from 24 percent at end-December

* Liquidity coverage ratio 114 percent end-June

* Started in July process to sell tranche of bad loan portfolio

* Transitional CET1 ratio 12.2 percent at end-June from 12.3 percent at end-March Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.