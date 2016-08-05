BRIEF-Creval net profit more than halved in H1

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese says:

* Net profit comes in at 19.1 million euros in the first half compared with a 50.8 million euro profit in the same period of last year

* H1 net interest income falls 11 percent year-on-year to 211 million euros

* H1 net fees down 3.5 percent, operating income falls 12.5 percent

* has booked a net gain of 26 million euros on the sale of stake in Visa Europe

* H1 writedowns on loans and financial assets 152 million euros

* Fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at end-June 13.1 percent

* has sold 430 mln euros bad loans and a disposal process of further 180 million euro of unlikely-to-pay is underway

* Coverage of bad loans at 52.8 percent at end-June, other doubtful loans covered at 23.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)