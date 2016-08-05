FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Creval net profit more than halved in H1
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Creval net profit more than halved in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese says:

* Net profit comes in at 19.1 million euros in the first half compared with a 50.8 million euro profit in the same period of last year

* H1 net interest income falls 11 percent year-on-year to 211 million euros

* H1 net fees down 3.5 percent, operating income falls 12.5 percent

* has booked a net gain of 26 million euros on the sale of stake in Visa Europe

* H1 writedowns on loans and financial assets 152 million euros

* Fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at end-June 13.1 percent

* has sold 430 mln euros bad loans and a disposal process of further 180 million euro of unlikely-to-pay is underway

* Coverage of bad loans at 52.8 percent at end-June, other doubtful loans covered at 23.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.