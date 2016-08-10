BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum to hang on to Mediobanca stake - Chairman to paper

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Chairman of Italy's Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris, says in an interview in Corriere della Sera:

* does not intend to sell the group's 3.3 percent stake in Mediobanca

* "Noone has asked me. With the vision I have I will hang on to them (the shares) tightly. In the future we'll see"

* Noone can be a seller of shares in Mediobanca today because they are undervalued

* confirms investment of 10 million euros in Atlante II bank rescue fund Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)