FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Unipol says exposure to Italy earthquake limited
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unipol says exposure to Italy earthquake limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Italian insurance group Unipol, asked about the impact of the Italian earthquake in central Italy, says:

* From early estimates, and hoping there will be no new episodes, the overall exposure of Unipol is fairly limited.

* The quake is not expected to trigger the group's 200 million euro Azzurro Re Catastrophe bond maturing in 2019

* Issued last year the Azzurro Re bond was the first so-called catastrophe bond to cover earthquake risk in Italy

* Investors who buy a catastrophe bond enjoy a high yield but lose the value of the bond if an event occurs within agreed parameters, including factors such as location and severity. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.