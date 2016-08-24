BRIEF-Unipol says exposure to Italy earthquake limited

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Italian insurance group Unipol, asked about the impact of the Italian earthquake in central Italy, says:

* From early estimates, and hoping there will be no new episodes, the overall exposure of Unipol is fairly limited.

* The quake is not expected to trigger the group's 200 million euro Azzurro Re Catastrophe bond maturing in 2019

* Issued last year the Azzurro Re bond was the first so-called catastrophe bond to cover earthquake risk in Italy

* Investors who buy a catastrophe bond enjoy a high yield but lose the value of the bond if an event occurs within agreed parameters, including factors such as location and severity.