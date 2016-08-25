FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset key shareholder rejects Vivendi version of pay-TV deal
August 25, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediaset key shareholder rejects Vivendi version of pay-TV deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fininvest, the key shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* reaffirms the fairness of its behaviour and that of Mediaset in the pay-TV deal with Vivendi

* completely rejects the version of facts given by the French media company with regards to the pay-TV agreement

* is astonished by fact that Vivendi, whose behaviour it sees as unacceptable and unfair, is portraying itself as damaged party in the dispute over the pay-TV deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

