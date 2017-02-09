Feb 9 Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analyst call:

* Has strong commitment to keep loan writedowns at 400-450 million euros this year

* Reducing the NPL ratio remains a priority for the group, will give targets in a month with new business plan

* Loan writedowns risk being higher only if it decides to quickly reduce NPL ratio but favours gradual reduction

* Expects capital hit from possible CariFerrara acquisition to be "very, very small"

* Targets 2 percent loan growth in 2017