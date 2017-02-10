BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Newly-merged Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call:
* Expects fully-loaded CET1 ratio above 12 percent in 2017
* To submit request by March 31 to European Central Bank for roll-out of internal risk models Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago