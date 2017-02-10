MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
Feb 10 UBI Banca CEO tells analyst call:
* If everything goes according to plan will be able to ask shareholders to approve capital increase at AGM on April 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago