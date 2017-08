Sept 2 (Reuters) - UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah says:

* the lender will take part in the sale process of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara.A fresh attempt will be made to sell the four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, after three bids submitted last month were rejected. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)