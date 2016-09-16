FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Italian banks end session sharply lower
September 16, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italian banks end session sharply lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian banks end Friday session sharply lower as financial services were dragged down by Deutsche Bank saying the U.S. government was seeking billions of dollars from the German lender to settle a mortgage case.

* Shares in Monte dei Paschi close down more than 9 percent

* UniCredit and Mediobanca close down 5.8 percent, UBI Banca down 4.5 percent

* Banco Popolare ends down 4.8 percent, Banca Popolare di Milano down 4.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

