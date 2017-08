Sept 19 (Reuters) - Some Italian banks reverse earlier gains, end session lower:

* shares in Monte dei Paschi close down 0.99 percent, UBI Banca down 1.2 percent and Banco Popolare down 2.24 percent

* UniCredit biggest blue-chip gainer of the day, up 4.32 percent at market close

* FTSE MIB index closes up 1.285 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)