BRIEF-Italy bank loans shrink, cost hits new record low

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Lending to households, non-financial companies down 0.3 percent year-on-year in August after 0.6 percent drop in July - banking association ABI

* Average interest rate on Italian bank loans falls to new record low of 2.98 pct in August from 3.00 pct in July - ABI

* Average interest rate on new Italian bank loans to companies hits new record low of 1.65 percent in August from 1.71 percent in July - ABI

* Net foreign funding to Italian banks negative for 19 billion euros in period between July 2015 and July 2016 - ABI (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)