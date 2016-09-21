FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi shares close up 2.5 pct ending string of losses
September 21, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi shares close up 2.5 pct ending string of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the troubled Italian lender close up 2.46 percent after eight consecutive sessions of losses

* The stock shed a quarter of its value in recent days after the unexpected resignation of its CEO added to uncertainty over the lender's future. New CEO Marco Morelli took over on Tuesday and is now expected to present a revised business plan for the bank in the first half of October.

* other Italian banking stocks also end the session higher: UBI Banca closes up 5.4 percent, Banco Popolare up 3.7 percent, UniCredit up 3.6 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo up 1.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

