BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus HY consol net income, group share, of US$135 mln vs US$130 mln year ago
* hy consolidated net income, group share, of us$135 million, versus us$130 million one year ago
Sept 29 Ferrari sales head Enrico Galliera says:
* Ferrari to produce 209 LaFerrari Aperta special edition cars, 200 of which have already been pre-sold while the remainder will be kept in house for anniversary celebrations
* Ferrari to produce another 350 special edition cars to celebrate the group's 70th anniversary next year, all sold Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
Sept 29 Ferrari Head of Sales Enrico Galliera says:
* Coming up: U.S. pending home sales at 1400 GMT (Adds BHP Olympic Dam copper mine shut, updates prices)