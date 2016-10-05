BRIEF-YNAP says Richemont converted some B shares to keep 25 pct stake

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Yoox Net-A-Porter says:

* It issued 1,999,495 ordinary shares as Richemont exercised its right to convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares to bring its stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital

* Richemont now owns 22,693,459 ordinary shares out of a total of 90,791,175 and 42,906,138 B shares out of a total of 42,906,138

* Richemont's stake had been slightly diluted by a 100 million euro capital increase reserved to Dubai entrepreneur Mohammed Alabbar Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)