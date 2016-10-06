FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UniCredit shares rise on report of Amundi's 4 bln euro offer for Pioneer
October 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

UniCredit shares rise on report of Amundi's 4 bln euro offer for Pioneer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit rose more than 3 percent on Thursday after Il Messaggero daily reported that France's Amundi had made a higher-than-expected 4 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) offer for the Italian bank's asset manager Pioneer. * Pioneer had previously been valued at around 2.5-3 billion euros, broker ICBPI said in a note * Il Messaggero said consortium led by Poste Italiane may now try to raise its own bid for Pioneer * UniCredit was not immediately available for comment, Amundi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
