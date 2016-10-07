CORRECTED-BRIEF-Creval closes sale of 106 mln euro secured NPL portfolio

(Corrects figure in headline to 106 mln euros from 108 mln euros)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese says:

* Closed sale of non-performing loan portfolio with gross book value of 106 million euros

* Loans were secured and had been granted for the most part to real estate companies

* Price was around 41 percent of nominal value

* Still working working on the disposal of unlikely-to-pay loans worth 180 million euros

* Has sold a total of 430 million euros in NPLs since the start of the year (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)