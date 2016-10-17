FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intesa CEO says referendum not a threat to political stability
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intesa CEO says referendum not a threat to political stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells German weekly Wirtschaftswoche:

* Italy's constitutional referendum not a turning point in the history of the country, it's an exaggeration to say it could endanger its political stability

* Investors hesitant in backing Monte dei Paschi's share sale at present

* Bank's holdings of Italian government bonds currently at an adequate level after falling to 50 billion euros from 100 billion euros

* Italian banks must merge, expects consolidation process to last two-to-three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

