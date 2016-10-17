BRIEF-Intesa CEO says referendum not a threat to political stability

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells German weekly Wirtschaftswoche:
* Italy's constitutional referendum not a turning point in the history of the country, it's an exaggeration to say it could endanger its political stability
* Investors hesitant in backing Monte dei Paschi's share sale at present
* Bank's holdings of Italian government bonds currently at an adequate level after falling to 50 billion euros from 100 billion euros
* Italian banks must merge, expects consolidation process to last two-to-three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)