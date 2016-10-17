MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management hires Olivier Cassin
Oct 17 BNY Mellon Investment Management appointed Olivier Cassin as head of institutional distribution, Europe.
Oct 17 Italian utility Enel says:
* To invest $500 million to build a 300 MW wind farm in Missouri, the first in the state
* Construction started for the project, located in Archison County, expected to enter into service by the end of 2017
* Investment is part of current strategic plan, and will be financed through the group's own resources
LONDON, Oct 17 A decision by NatWest to withdraw banking services in Britain from state-funded Russian broadcaster RT is a matter for the bank, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.
TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while financials and energy also gained ground.