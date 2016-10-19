FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mediaset says soured Vivendi deal will be resolved in court
October 19, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mediaset says soured Vivendi deal will be resolved in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset says:

* takes note of Vivendi statement earlier on Wednesday, matter will be resolved in court

* there has been no contact between Mediaset and Vivendi since July 25, when Vivendi backed out of pay-TV deal

* Vivendi's reference to pay-TV unit's "unrealistic business plan" is inappropriate interference in the activities of a relevant asset and creates further damage to the company's market share price

* requests to seize 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi is not an intimidating initiative but aimed at protecting Mediaset's interests Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
