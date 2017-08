Oct 20 (Reuters) - Freni Brembo Spa says:

* will spend $93 million to build additional new foundry for production of cast iron discs in Mexico;

* new foundry, which will be adjacent to one inaugurated on Thursday, to be operational by end-2017

* the new facility will have melting capacity of around 100,000 tonnes per year