Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italys' Piaggio say:

* 9-month Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rise 4.3 percent year-on-year to 141.5 million euros

* 9-month net sales rise 2.9 percent to 1.03 billion euros, up 4.7 percent at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)