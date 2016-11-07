FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-FCA Bank buys majority of Ferrari Financial Services for 19 mln eur
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-FCA Bank buys majority of Ferrari Financial Services for 19 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV says:

* FCA Bank bought majority stake in Ferrari Financial Services GmbH (FFS) for 18.6 million euros

* FCA Bank (FCAB), a joint-venture between Fiat Chrysler and Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, signed in May a memorandum of understanding to buy a majority stake in FFS

* As a result of the transaction, FCAB and FFS will continue the operations of FFS GmbH as shareholders, supporting sales of Ferrari cars in Germany, Britain, Switzerland and certain other European countries Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.