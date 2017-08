Nov 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the Tuscan lender close up 22 percent

* Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has expressed a preliminary interest in backing Monte dei Paschi's 5 billion euro emergency cash call, two sources familiar with the matter said, although the response from investors in general has been lukewarm. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)