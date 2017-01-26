FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says appreciates policy direction of new U.S. president
January 26, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says appreciates policy direction of new U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* appreciates policy direction taken by new U.S. president

* feels comfortable about outlook for U.S. market for next 24 months

* willing to consider strengthening U.S. manufacturing base even further if economic environment conducive to do so, including taxes, incentives

* has no reservations about meeting 2018 targets, although there may be deviations to some numbers Fiat Chrysler Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer adds:

* at this stage carmaker has made no provisions for any potential fines after U.S. emissions accusations, talks ongoing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

