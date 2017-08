Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano says:

* Q3 net loss 70 million euros

* Nine-month net profit net of non-recurring items at 184.4 million euros, down from 222.9 million euros in the same period last year

* Fully-phased CET1 ratio at 12.02 percent at end-September

* Problematic loans coverage at 40.7 percent, bad loans coverage at 54.1 percent, unlikely-to-pay loans 23.8 percent