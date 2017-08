Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese says:

* Q3 net loss at 155.2 million euros vs net profit of 11.9 million euros in the same period last year

* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at 12.4 percent at end-September

* Coverage ratio of bad loans at 53.9 percent at end-Sept

* Coverage ratio of bad loans at 53.9 percent at end-Sept

* Coverage ratio of net non-performing loans at 40.3 percent at end-Sept