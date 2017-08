Nov 11 (Reuters) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni says:

* 9-month consolidated net profit 427 million euros vs 602 mln euros a year earlier

* Individual solvency II ratio at end-Sept at 190 percent, consolidated solvency II margin ratio equal to 169 percent

* Recent earthquake in central Italy had marginal impact on company

* Recent earthquake in central Italy had marginal impact on company

* Confirms expects positive result for full year