Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna says:

* nine-month net profit 101.2 million euros

* fully-loaded cet1 ratio at 14.13 percent at end-sept, unvaried since end-june

* problem loan coverage ratio 43.7 percent at end-sept versus 45 percent end-june

* loan write-downs 400.7 million euros in first nine months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)