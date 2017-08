Nov 10 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells an analyst call:

* bank working on a potential new bad loan sale by end-year

* does not know if it will be possible to reach year-end bad loans sale target of 700 million euros

* aims at confirming increase in dividend policy also for 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)