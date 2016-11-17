FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Generali shares down 1.2 percent in early market trade
November 17, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Generali shares down 1.2 percent in early market trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali:

* Shares in the Italian insurer are down 1.2 percent in early market trade

* Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a media call on Thursday that cutting Mediobanca's stake in insurer Generali below 10 percent could be an option.

* The Financial Times reported that the investment bank could lower its Generali holding to as little as 5 percent from the current 13 percent, quoting a person familiar with the matter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

