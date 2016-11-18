FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi shares volatile in early trade
November 18, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi shares volatile in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares rise 2.8 percent in early trade; later the stock pares its gains and up 0.4 percent by 0806 GMT

* UniCredit also higher, up 0.4 percent

* Ubi Banca shares trade down 1.6 percent after Italian prosecutors said they had completed an investigation into Italy's fifth-biggest bank, its chief executive and 38 other people over alleged obstruction of regulators.

* Italy's banking index is down 0.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

