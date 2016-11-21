FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Enel, GE to turn North America renewable partnership into JV
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Enel, GE to turn North America renewable partnership into JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Enel says:

* Reached accord with GE Energy Financial Services to turn U.S. partnership Enel Green Power North America Renewable Energy Partners (EGPNA REP) into a joint venture

* EGPNA will sell 1 percent stake in EGPNA REP to GE Energy Financial Services at a price to be fixed

* EGPNA and GE Energy Financial Services will both hold 50 percent of EGPNA REP joint-venture

* To take EGPNA REP's debt of around $500 million and installed capacity off its balance sheet following accord

* EGPNA REP was launched in March 2015 to manage group's renewable portfolio in North America. It currently includes 46 wind, geothermal, hydropower and solar plants with around 1,200 MW of installed capacity

* Transaction expected to close in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

