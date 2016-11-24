BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi cash call could start around Dec 7-8 - CEO

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* CEO Marco Morelli says sees window to kick off capital increase around Dec. 7-8, close by "christmas holidays"

* CEO says since he has been at the bank he has heard nothing from regulators on the subject of a potential partner

* CEO says has had no meeting with CEO of insurer Generali on bond conversion

* Chairman Alessandro Falciai says has not yet decided if he will subscribe to capital increase

* Falciai says will decide when cash call launched, d epends if it will be public company or if there will be significant shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)