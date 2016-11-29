FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi negotiating commitment with anchor investors - CFO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi negotiating commitment with anchor investors - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFO Francesco Mele tells a conference call:

* Bank is negotiating a commitment with anchor investors, "as we speak"

* Bank is not in a position to extend debt swap offer beyond Friday

* ECB approval for share sale lasts until year-end

* Next week will have more information on anchor investor

* Bank will see after referendum if there are conditions to start underwriting

* Commitment with anchor investor likely end of this week or over the weekend

* If the bank secures a good anchor commitment by Monday it should be able to complete the transaction successfully

* If there is not an anchor commitment then the process will not be continued and bonds will be returned Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.