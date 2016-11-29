BRIEF-If Monte dei Paschi needs state aid, investors will be hit - CFO

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFO Francesco Mele tells an analysts' conference call:

* Cannot rule out alternative plan with the ECB, but very unlikely

* If bank should be in need of state aid, burden sharing exercise would be required for investors in the lender

* If bank should be in need of state aid, European authorities including DG Comp would be in "driving seat"

* If private funded capital boosting plan fails, one option could be precautionary recapitalisation by the state Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)