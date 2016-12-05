FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Italian bank shares slump after vote; Monte Paschi seen down 10 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 5, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Italian bank shares slump after vote; Monte Paschi seen down 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Shares open sharply lower after PM Renzi suffers heavy defeat in constitutional referendum

* Monte dei Paschi fails to start trading, indicated down 10 percent, as 5-billion euro rescue plan thrown into doubt

* UniCredit also fails to open, indicated down 6 percent

* Intesa shares shed 5 percent at open, other banks also down between 4 and 6 percent in early trade underperforming a 0.7 percent drop in Italy's blue-chip stock index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.