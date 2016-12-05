BRIEF-Italian bank shares slump after vote; Monte Paschi seen down 10 pct

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Shares open sharply lower after PM Renzi suffers heavy defeat in constitutional referendum

* Monte dei Paschi fails to start trading, indicated down 10 percent, as 5-billion euro rescue plan thrown into doubt

* UniCredit also fails to open, indicated down 6 percent

* Intesa shares shed 5 percent at open, other banks also down between 4 and 6 percent in early trade underperforming a 0.7 percent drop in Italy's blue-chip stock index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)