BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi shares close down 4.2 pct, cash call in danger

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* Shares in the troubled lender close down 4.2 percent

* A 5 billion euro ($5.33 billion) rescue plan for the troubled Italian bank hung by a thread on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum tipped the country into political turmoil.

* The banks working on backing the cash call will take a decision on the operation in three to four days when the political situation is clearer, sources close to the matter said on Monday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)