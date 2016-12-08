BRIEF-UniCredit sells Pekao stake for 2.4 bln euros

Dec 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* sells 32.8 percent of Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR

* sells Bank Pekao stake for 123 zlotys per share, equivalent to around 2.4 billion euros at current exchange rates

* sale of Pekao stake to boost Cet 1 ratio by 55 basis points

* plans to sell remaining 7.3 percent stake in Bank Pekao on the market

* also agreed to transfer stakes in several polish companies to PZU and PFR for a total consideration of 634 million zlotys or around 142 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)