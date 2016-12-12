FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo meets capital requirements set by ECB
#Financials
December 12, 2016 / 2:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo meets capital requirements set by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* has received notification of the European Central Bank's final decision on capital requirements as of Jan. 1, 2017 following SREP results

* Overall capital requirement for Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 ratio is 7.25 percent under the transitional arrangements for 2017 and 9.25 percent on a fully-loaded basis

* at end of September bank's transitional CET 1 ratio was 12.8 pct, fully-phased 13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

