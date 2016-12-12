FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 5:03 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-UniCredit says ECB set CET 1 transitional requirement at 8.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* ECB has fixed minimum 2017 transitional CET 1 ratio requirement at 8.75 percent

* ECB has fixed minimum transitional Tier 1 ratio requirement at 10.25 percent as of Jan 1

* All capital ratios transitional inclusive of 2.5 percent Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R), 1.25 percent Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and 0.50 percent G-SIB buffer. The CCB and G-SIB buffer, as required by CRR and CRD IV, will reach on a fully loaded basis 2.5 percent and 1 percent respectively in 2019

* the lender's transitional CET 1 ratio stood at 11 percent at end-September, while its Tier 1 transitional ratio stood at 11.81 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

