8 months ago
BRIEF-Fininvest says Vivendi move on Mediaset a "real hostile takeover" attempt
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
December 12, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fininvest says Vivendi move on Mediaset a "real hostile takeover" attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Fininvest, which controls broadcaster Mediaset says in a statement:

* Vivendi's acquisition of stake in Italian broadcaster attempt to launch "a real hostile takeover"

* Vincent Bollore and Vivendi have shown on Monday what their true intentions on Mediaset were from the very start

* does not intend to take even one step backwards as main shareholder of Mediaset

* will use all means to block what it sees as not a normal market transaction but a "very serious deception" of the market Related news: Vivendi targets 20 pct stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

