BRIEF-Fininvest says Vivendi move on Mediaset a "real hostile takeover" attempt

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Fininvest, which controls broadcaster Mediaset says in a statement:

* Vivendi's acquisition of stake in Italian broadcaster attempt to launch "a real hostile takeover"

* Vincent Bollore and Vivendi have shown on Monday what their true intentions on Mediaset were from the very start

* does not intend to take even one step backwards as main shareholder of Mediaset

* will use all means to block what it sees as not a normal market transaction but a "very serious deception" of the market