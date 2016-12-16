FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says in case of "state aid" conversion conditions could be worse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:

* in case of state intervention classified as "state aid" the conditions for forced conversion of bonds could be worse than in voluntary offer

* no certainty that the state will intervene in bank's recapitalisation

* deposits fell by 6 billion euros between Sept. 30 to Dec. 13, of this 2 billion euros since Dec. 4 referendum

* deposits for 2016 could be 3 billion euros below levels expected in plan

* supplementary prospectus issued also on basis of worsening of conditions for bank, especially deposit outflows Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

